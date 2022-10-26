Much loved husband and father Chris F. Heidt, 85, of White Mountain Lakes, went into the welcoming arms of Jesus his Savior on September 12, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Chris was born in Palatine, Illinois on July 2, 1937. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary; his children, Christian Heidt (Kelli), Cindy Chambers (Gil), and Steven Heidt (Staci); seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Marilyn Sturlini, and two brothers, Bill and Phillip.
He is preceded in death by his parents Christian and Adele Heidt, and daughter, Cheryl Chun.
Chris loved his Savior, family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who was an expert on and loved old west history. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He belonged to many mountain-man clubs and marched in several of Show Low’s 4th of July parades. He taught classes for the youth at the Trap and Skeet Club at White Mountain Lakes.
He was a meat cutter by trade for over 40 years and finished his career as an award-winning meat manager for AJ Bayless in Show Low. He had many retirement jobs, and really enjoyed his last one working at the Silver Creek Golf Course.
Chris was a jokester who loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He was very social and would talk to anyone. He made many good friends over the years.
There will be a private Celebration of Life for family held later.
Although he is gone from this world, Chris will always be loved, forever in our hearts, and will never be forgotten.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.