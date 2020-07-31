Christina Holyoak

Christina Elizabeth Holyoak, age 54, passed away in Kermit, Texas on July 26, 2020. She was born on March 8, 1966 in Tucson, Arizona to Russell Carl and Jennifer Vivian (Suneson) Kuhl. She married Clyde Holyoak on March 19, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada and they shared 32 years together.
Christina was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. She loved focusing on her family and raising her kids and grandkids. Her favorite pastimes included hunting, traveling, crocheting, pottery hunting, crafting pottery, cooking, collecting dream catchers and turquoise jewelry, and talking on the phone. She also enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, 4 wheeling, and chasing sunrises and sunsets. Christina especially loved everything Disney.
She is preceded in death by her mother: Jennifer Kuhl and her grandparents.
She is survived by her husband: Clyde Holyoak of Clay Springs, AZ; father: Russ Kuhl of Pinetop, Arizona; sons: Daniel Holyoak and wife Desirae of Midland, Texas and David Holyoak of Clay Springs, Arizona; daughter: Amanda Johnson and husband Danny of Tucson, Arizona; brothers: Russ Kuhl Jr. and wife Janessa of Lakeside, Arizona, Mike Kuhl and wife Maureen of Gilbert, Arizona, and Jeff Kuhl and wife Amy of Lakeside, Arizona; and grandchildren: Lillyona, Connor, Kaden, Tristen, Mason, Kadan, Tyler, Emilee, and Averey.
Graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Clay Springs Cemetery in Clay Springs, Arizona officiated by Bishop Daryl Perkins.
Arrangements are entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor and condolences may be sent to the family online at www.fs-fp.com.
