She was born in White Plains, NY on August 21, 1945.
She is survived by her husband, Ken (Show Low), 2 sons, Lance and Shannon (Scottsdale), her brother, Jon, and extended family. Christina was an amazing homemaker, teacher, and artist, wonderful wife, and devoted mother. According to her sons, she is the best mom in the world!
Christina earned a bachelor’s degree in education and a masters in the reading specialist field at Arizona State University.
She was a compassionate and patient teacher who gave all she could to her students. Ask any of them and they will tell you. She taught in public schools for many years, 11 years at Liberty Christian Academy, and a number of years at 3 NPC campuses: Show Low, Whiteriver, and Kayenta. She was also an accomplished interior house painter and baker.
Christina was loving and kind toward not just her friends and family, but many times reached out to help strangers in need. She also loved the Lord Jesus Christ and our nation deeply. Every day she prayed for wisdom and divine guidance for the good leaders of our country. She had a heart the size of Texas!
Christina Kato will be missed greatly, but will live on in our hearts and minds until we see her again in Heaven. Beloved mother and wife, may you rest in peace.
Your loving sons, Lance and Shannon, and husband, Kenwood.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Jan. 24, 2021, at 3 p.m.
Location: Dream City Church in Lakeside: 3072 Lockwood Dr. All who love her are invited to attend and join us in this going home celebration of her life.
