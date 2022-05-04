Christine Daley Sheaffer passed away on April 28, 2022 at the age of 74.
Christine was born on November 6, 1947 in San Jose, California to James and Beverley Daley. As a child she was called Tina, then preferred Chris, and finally Christine.
Christine loved the natural world. She loved Yosemite and hiked all over the Sierras. She also loved the ocean, especially California’s Monterey Bay and Hawaii’s Napali coast. She explored much of the western US, visited Alaska, lived in Missouri, Hawaii, Colorado, Arizona and California. She traveled to Aruba, the Bahamas and Ukraine.
She loved to create things. She crocheted, sewed, quilted, knitted, beaded, made jewelry. She was a determined perfectionist and would rip out hours of work if she noticed the smallest error, redoing things until they were exactly right. Her hands were always busy.
She was spiritual. She meditated, explored her dreams, listened to mystics, went to church.
She paid attention to her health. She was a certified nutritionist, researching diet science and exploring alternative health. She walked, a lot. She completed a number of half marathons.
She was an entrepreneur. She opened a printing business in California, a cleaning business in Hawaii, a bookkeeping business in Colorado and a nutritional supplement business in Arizona.
She traveled widely and lived in many places and made dear friends in all of them. Wherever life took her she planted roots, and when she moved she dearly missed those she left behind. She will be dearly missed now.
Christine is survived by her husband of 51 years, Walt, her daughter Carrie, her brothers and sister, nieces, her many cousins, and dear friends all over the country.
There will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, please spend time exchanging stories with your loved ones. To have lived is a blessing.
