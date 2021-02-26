Christopher Foster

Christopher John Foster of Snowflake went home to be with the Lord, Feb. 19, 2021, at the age of 46.
Chris was born to Kenneth and Cheryl Foster, March 26, 1974, in El Centro, California. He grew up in Eagar and graduated from Round Valley High School. He enjoyed firearms, playing games, camping, and spending time with family and friends. Chris was a generous man, who always took the time to make someone's day better. He was a notorious jokester, who brought fun and laughter everywhere he went. He spent all of his spare time enjoying family and friends, and he loved Jesus with his whole heart.
Chris is survived by his wife, Vanessa of Snowflake; his son, Alex, and daughters, Megan, Karissa, and Savannah of Pagosa Springs, Colorado; his daughter, Taylor, and son Nathan, of Snowflake; his mother, Cheryl, brothers Kenneth Jr, and Clifton (Dawn), and sister, Kelly (Edwin) Slade, of Snowflake, beloved nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth.
A celebration of Chris' life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Burton Baptist Church Camp, 6566 W. Burton Rd., Show Low, Arizona.
If you wish to share condolences with the Foster Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
