Christopher Jewell

Christopher Dennis Jewell passed away on Jan. 11, 2021, in Snowflake, Arizona.
Christopher was born in Tacoma, Washington, on August 15, 1972, to Dennis Jewell and Patti McGowan. He used to work for the carnival. It was one of the happiest times for him. He made an impact on the lives of those he knew. He served our country and was a veteran.
Christopher survived by his grandparents. Hank Jewell and Laurice Jewell; his daughters, Brooke Jewell, Dejae Jewell, and Taylo Jewell; his son, Dusty Jewell; his grandchildren, Jaeda Jewell, Conner Jewell, Freya Jewell, and Connor Jewell; his uncle, Roger Jewell; his first wife, Shannon Jewell, and, his life partner, Carla Jones.
If you wish to share condolences with the Jewell Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
