Christopher Latimore

Christopher Judson Latimore, age 33, died June 24, in Lakeside. He was born in Show Low, on May 2, 1987 but spent his first ten years in Phoenix. He attended Madison Simis school there and when he returned to Show Low, he called the White Mountains home for 20 years.
Christopher graduated from Show Low High School, where he was on the varsity wrestling team for four years, creating a classic family dilemma when he was scheduled to wrestle his brother Joshua, with his father rooting for whoever of the brothers drew the bottom position.
Chris enjoyed snowboarding, archery, fishing, and the great outdoors, and he loved animals. He always had a soft spot in his heart for any of God’s creatures. Christopher learned chess at an early age, playing in chess competitions through a school club and he continued to play as an adult. He was also a fearless competitor in motocross.
Chris worked in construction for many years in the White Mountains and received his welding certification, but also found success in sales. His favorite occupation, however, may have been while selling and delivering medical supplies, where he could see how he was helping others. Most of all, Christopher witnessed his faith, spending many hours in study and conversation.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Pamela Latimore; his father, Stephen Latimore (Debra); his grandparents, Jeannette and Rakesh Kansal and Marylou Young, and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
His brother Joshua predeceased him earlier this year.
Funeral arrangements by Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low, with graveside service on July 2, at 1 p.m. at the City of Show Low Cemetery, 260 East Adams, Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
