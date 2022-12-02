Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
The Snowflake Lobos get to host one more game this season.
It’s been a while since I was in a classroom. Exactly how long is no one’s business. I’ll just leave it at, it’s been some time, thank you very much.
Christopher Perry
Christopher Perry, 50, also known as Rasta P, of Whiteriver, died Nov. 29, 2022, after a battle with illness.
He is survived by mother, Evangeline Warwick; brother, Lyndon Guy; sister, Angelea; grandchildren, Marley, Owen, and Sage; and many close relatives.
A one-day viewing and service will be held on Dec. 9, 2022 at Warwick/Perry Residence in Yucca Flats from 8 a.m. to noon.
Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Lonesome Dove grave site in Cedar Creek.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To read the full obituary or send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
