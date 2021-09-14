Christopher Paul Rector was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on August 12, 1993 and passed on September 2, 2021. He loved music, movies and the White Mountains. Chris is survived by his parents, Paul and Kim, his sister Avalon, a loving extended family and friends who are all missing his quick wit and beautiful eyes. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.