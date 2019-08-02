Christopher Rome Sinelli, 54, died July 4, 2019, in Lakeside. He was born Dec. 31, 1964, in Wayne, Michigan.
Christopher attended Manistee Catholic Central in Manistee, Michigan and joined the U.S. Army afterward. He served as a signal corps technician at Fort Bliss, Texas and Germany.
He leaves behind his parents, Carl and Patricia Sinelli; brothers Raymond, Jayson (Dana); nephew Andrew Reed and Andrew (Christina), nieces Kirsten and Kylee; nephew Andersen Sinelli.
No services are planned as he wishes his ashes to be spread in the Pinetop-Lakeside area in which he so enjoyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.