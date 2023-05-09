Christy Hart passed away peacefully on April 27th, 2023. She was born on August 20th, 1954 and resided in Show Low for 10 years.

Christy had a wild and adventurous spirit that took her to many different places throughout her life. Christy will be remembered as a true original, a free spirit who lived life on her own terms.

