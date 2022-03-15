Chuck Pemberton Jr.

Charles “Chuck” Albert Pemberton, Jr., passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Surprise. He was born August 10, 1939 in Phoenix.

Chuck is survived by his sons, Mark Pemberton, Todd Pemberton, John Pemberton, daughter, Gwen Stinnett, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Nutrioso Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion, 825 E Main St., Springerville, AZ 85938.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Chuck’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.

