Cindy Geneeha Joe went to be with the Lord peacefully on October 30, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born on May 26, 1950, to parents, Robert and Helen Geneeha.
Cindy graduated from Holbrook High School in 1969. She was involved in the rodeo. She attended Northern Arizona University obtaining Master’s Degrees in Special Education and Educational Leadership and Administration. She worked throughout the Navajo/Hopi reservations as an administrator and principal to several schools. Cindy loved working with children and was an advocate for education. She always encouraged others to pursue a higher education. She loved all her grandchildren and always went the extra mile to show her love. She loved to travel and loved to visit with her relatives.
Cindy is survived by her sons, Daryl and Bryan Joe; her sister, Regina Clauschee; and her brothers, Timothy “Bo” Geneeha and Garry Geneena; and numerous grandchildren who she loved dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Robert Geneeha; her sister, Gloria McCabe; and her brothers, Wayne Geneeha, Sr., Rudy Geneeha, and Patrick Geneeha.
A private family service will be held in Holbrook, Arizona, on Friday, November 6, 2020.
