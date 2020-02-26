Cindy K. Hatch

Cindy Katherine Smith Hatch, 60, of Snowflake, died Feb. 24, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 15, 1959 in Williams, the youngest of six children to Norman and Margaret Smith.
Cindy married Hal Hatch June 10, 1982, in the Mesa Temple. They had three children, William Hal (Emmi Gardner), Kelsey Dawn (Joseph Cardon) and Hailey Constance.
Together, Cindy and Hal owned and operated Trapper's Cafe' in Taylor, for the last 27 years. Cindy worked very hard, along with the crew at Trappers. She loved her crew, her customers and all her associations over the years.
Cindy was happiest when she was with family. She, her husband, her children and two grandchildren, did everything together. They went on many long road trips and created fun, unforgettable memories.
In everything Cindy did, her family came first, and she was blessed to have three families. She had her Smiths, the Hatches, and the Trapper's crew. She will be loved, remembered and missed for her kindness, as well as her grit and toughness.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 84 E. 19 S. in Snowflake. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Centennial Stake Center, 9th S 2nd St. W. in Snowflake, with a viewing one hour prior.
Interment will follow at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake handled arrangements.
