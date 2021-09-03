Cindy Lynn Lewis, 55, of Coolidge, Arizona passed away August 24, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. Cindy was born October 11, 1965 in Santa Clara, California to Martin and Billie (Kimbrell) Jennings.
Cindy’s hobbies included hot air ballooning, camping and fishing.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Lewis; sister, Robin (Harry) Yanz; step-sister, Deeva Townsend; brother, Mike (Doreen) Jennings; step-brothers, Kevin (Becky) Jennings and Robert Jennings as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Billie Jennings.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
