Claire Snitko of Taylor DOB 12/08/44

Went to be with the Lord 12/13/21

She passed peacefully at home with her best friend Cary by her side.

Claire loved the Lord. She lived an exciting happy life with her family of love, such a spunky little fireball, her personality was infectious. She will be greatly missed.

A private Celebration of life will be held at a later date

condolences can be given at silvercreekmortuary.com.

