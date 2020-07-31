On July 22, 2020, Clara Lee Montgomery passed away peacefully at age 85 in Payson, Arizona. She was born on April 18, 1935 in Long Creek, Oregon to parents Julius A. Farmer and Juanita G. Lee Farmer.
Clara was the mother of six children. However, many people considered Clara their surrogate mother.
She earned her high school diploma and attended three years of college. She married Donald Gene Montgomery and became a homemaker.
When Clara’s children were young, the phrase “stay-at-home-mom” didn’t exist. It was usual for women to stay home with the children while their husbands worked. But even by the standards of the era, Clara was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help. Clara would take some of her homemade soup to a sick neighbor. She regularly made homemade bread to share with family and friends. Clara would find work for people who would come by the house to do odd jobs, and if they didn’t want to work, she would make them a sandwich.
She always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was safe, healthy, and happy. There were a lot of them over the years.
Clara is survived by her son’s, Steven, Guy, Dennis, and Randy, and her daughter’s Anita and Kim. She is predeceased by her parents Julius and Juanita Farmer, her husband Donald Gene Montgomery, her great granddaughters Ryanne and Tamarrah, and her grandson Ryan. Clara asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Her surviving relatives are Steven and Patty Montgomery; Bo & Megan Montgomery (Sophie, Olivia, Porter); Reagan & Matt Bake (Kendal, Ryen, Loghan, Grayson); Summer & Britt Haws (Kenadee, Brylee, Natalee); Nikki Scholl (Jaylyn, Haillie, Staci, Scholl, Guy & Della Montgomery Jeramy “ ay” & Angela Montgomery (Matiki Rose, Lyrick, Creed); Aliea Bailey (Cody, Randy); James & Holt (Aubree, Baylee, Courtnee); Jeremy & Holt (Kadin); Dennis & Nancy Montgomery, Tarrah Montgomery (Jaden and Janny). Krista & Jeff Reidhead (Kimberly and Jacob) Randy & Kathryn (Hadley), Chelsea & Joe (Ellie and Jedediah) James & Wanda Holt (Aubree, Baylee, Courtnee) Jeremy & Jody Holt. Tarrah Montgomery (Ryanne, Tamara, Titan, Trista Trey); Nathan & Rajean Montgomery (Emma, Karsen); Missy & Greg Brimhall (Dokken, Ethan, Kyriann, Emberlyn, Kambriel); Shelley Montgomery; Krista & Jeff Reidhead (Kloey, Klaire, Jaxon, Kelsea); Randy & Kathryn Montgomery (Ruthie); Chelsea & Joe Denhalter (Ryah, Aubree, Brigham); Anita Frost Dominic & Michelle Frost (Serenity, Deacon); Tyler Frost (Lane); Natasha & Josh Doyle (Brylee, Coltrin, Haylee, Charlee); Randy & Kristi Montgomery (DJ, Lindsay); Kim & Jim Stephens (JT, Garrett).
The Celebration of Life will be held on August 22 in Snowflake, Arizona and in the Port Angeles, Washington area on September 5. The locations and times will be forthcoming.
Arrangements are being handled by Messenger Funeral Home in Payson, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.