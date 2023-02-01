L. Clark Halls died peacefully January 20, 2023 at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan Halls and their five children, Becky Kempton (Kevin), Cathy Kirshenman (Kevin), David Halls (Cherilyn), Lillian Simmons (Kevin), and Alan Halls, 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Clark was born in Durango, and lived in Red Mesa, Colorado until his family moved to Mesa, Arizona when he was 14 years old. As a young man he served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Brazil and continued to serve the Lord faithfully throughout his life in many different church positions. He also enjoyed various community service opportunities.

