L. Clark Halls died peacefully January 20, 2023 at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan Halls and their five children, Becky Kempton (Kevin), Cathy Kirshenman (Kevin), David Halls (Cherilyn), Lillian Simmons (Kevin), and Alan Halls, 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Clark was born in Durango, and lived in Red Mesa, Colorado until his family moved to Mesa, Arizona when he was 14 years old. As a young man he served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Brazil and continued to serve the Lord faithfully throughout his life in many different church positions. He also enjoyed various community service opportunities.
He studied at ASU to become a mechanical engineer, but later found his true vocation as a real estate broker. He purchased his first apartment building in 1968 and continued purchasing many homes and apartments over the years.
In 1985 he moved his family to Pinetop, where he started a real estate and property management company. Dealing with others in honesty and integrity was of utmost importance to him and gained him the confidence of all who knew him.
Most of all, he loved renovating, remodeling and upgrading his properties, and became a very skilled craftsman. He was excited to awaken each day for the next project.
Clark loved spending time with his family camping in the White Mountains, sailing his Hobie Catamaran in Rocky Point, and skiing Lake Powell with all the kids and grandkids on their deck boat. Together, they enjoyed making beautiful yards, working in his wood shop and doing various remodeling projects.
Clark’s life mission was to become a disciple of Jesus Christ. He leaves a legacy of faith his family will always treasure and never forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.