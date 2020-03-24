Claudia Roberts died peacefully March 18, 2020, in her sleep in Shumway. Claudia was born Aug. 14, 1948, in Provo, Utah, to Garth Edward Pehrson and Corrine Robinson Pehrson. She grew up in a big family of nine children and graduated from Uniondale High School in 1966. She then attended BYU and served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Kentucky/Tenn. Mission, mainly serving in Louisville.
Claudia met Stephen Roberts at the Mesa Temple when performing with her sisters on a singing tour with the "Grand Land singers." They married June 22, 1972, and had four daughters. Claudia loved the gospel. She loved service of all kinds and was a missionary everywhere she went including Oregon, American Samoa, and Utah. She especially loved teenagers and serving in the Young Women.
After graduating from University of Utah in 2005 she became an elementary school reading interventionist; she loved teaching children to read. Teaching her grandchildren the fine arts of baking, reading, and sewing gave her so much joy.
Claudia is survived by her husband, Stephen Kenney Roberts; children: Teresa (James) Thompson, Cathryn (Jacob) Day, Erin (Zachary) Reed, Stephanie (James) Stevens; grandchildren: Alex and Cayley Thompson; Rachel, Samantha, Joseph, Jackie, Jordan, David and Matthew Day; Jackson Reed, Lisy, Ruthie, and LJ Stevens. She is also survived by her siblings and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garth and Corinne Pehrson.
A private family service was held Saturday, March 21, at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor, with the public graveside service following at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery. "We would love all to come and share their stories of Claudia at that time."
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Roberts family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
