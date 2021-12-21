Clea Adams

Clea Pearce Adams, lovingly known as “Granna”, a lifelong resident of Show Low, Arizona passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at her home. She was born April 11, 1925 in Linden, Arizona to her parents the late, James Lowell Pearce and Ione (Rogers) Pearce.
Clea was raised on the home ranch in Linden with seven sisters and three brothers, she was the fifth child. Her father taught her how to run the ranch, handle a horse, harness a team to the wagon and drive it, cultivate corn, and milk a cow. This prepared her to help run the farm after her father was killed in an accident when she was 12. Life became hard after her father died. The family worked together and relied on God as they survived on their dry land farm in Linden. This made the family knit together in a strong love that continues on today.
She attended Snowflake Union High School and was always the life of the party and the first girl on the dance floor. When she met Chester Frank Adams in High school, he stole her heart and shut down any interest in other guys. She graduated in May and they were married September 24, 1943 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. She and Chet built their home and ranch in Show Low. Together they raised a family: Charlotte, Beverly, Trent, Farrell and their foster son, Norman Bryant. They ran cattle, farmed the land, and served the Lord for 67 years until Chet passed away in 2010.
Clea was a lifelong member in the community. She worked in the Show Low Public School system for 23 years and retired as the Librarian and Media Coordinator for the Elementary and Junior High Schools. The teachers would say, “You can’t go to the library until your work is done”. The library was a fun place with Mrs. Adams. She was a gifted storyteller. She instilled in her students a love for reading and literature using contests and rewards. People often comment on their treasured painted rocks for books read, and her delicious taffy.
She was a proud member of the Historical Society, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Silver Sisters, and enjoyed her weekly Quilting Club. Her family knew she loved them as they were gifted quilts for the milestones in each of their lives totaling over 500. She was always willing to help others with their quilting projects anytime she was asked. She would always say, “It’s only a hobby,” as she stitched beautiful stitches.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Clea served in numerous positions including; Stake and Ward Young Women’s President, Ward Relief Society President, and at the age of 85 accepted the calling of activity day leader for 12 girls. She served in the McNary, and White River Branches with her husband.
As a couple they served as temple ordinance workers for 15 years in the Mesa Arizona Temple before and after they were called as missionaries to the London England Mission for 18 months. They also served 10 years in the Snowflake Arizona temple. The example of their dedicated service will influence generations to come.
Clea worked for years in the Family History Center doing Spanish extraction. When Indexing was introduced, she became a skilled indexer on her home computer. Daily she would spend 2-4 hours indexing names to be sent to the Family History database. She was gifted at discerning handwriting from her many years of experience. The day of her passing she had completed 2 batches, bringing her life’s total to approximately 575,000 names. She felt driven to do as many names every day as she could. She loved this work!
Clea’s hands were always busy and with a big smile she went about her joyous life: cooking, sewing, crocheting, quilting, embroidering, braiding hair, gardening, shucking corn, canning, indexing, organizing, holding babies, serving, giving, and planning surprises. She loved a treasure hunt, playing a lively game of Rook, writing in her journal, and in a flash, she could prepare a 5 course meal out of nothing. If you ever left her house hungry it was your own fault. Somehow, she just knew you were going to show up. She lived her life full of grace, love, optimism and a good time.
Clea’s motto was, “Hoe to the end of the Row”. She set the bar pretty high for how to leave this earth. On the day of her passing she attended church, shared great insights in Relief Society, completed two indexing batches, sang Christmas carols, planned a surprise Christmas gift, and with her family around her took two final breathes and was granted her Christmas wish to be with her sweetheart Chet again. May we all feel the peace of her passing and rejoice in her progression until we meet her “at the end of the row”.
Clea, age 96 was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Frank Adams. Her parents, James Lowell Pearce and Ione Rogers Pearce. Her Siblings: Myrna Merrill, Rog Pearce, Dean Pearce, Adell Lee, Vivian Adams, Ione (Babe) Whipple, and Joy T. Pearce.
She is survived by her four Children: Charlotte Adams Broadbent (Eric), Beverly Adams Welch (Thomas), Chester Trent Adams (Caroline), Farrell Edward Adams (Gina). Her Grandchildren (26), Great Grand Children (106), Great-Great Grandchildren (5). Her two sisters, Buena Heppler, and Leone Reidhead, and her sister-in-law, Beth Pearce.
Her viewing will be from 6:00 P.M - 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Downtown Show Low Chapel. The funeral will begin at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Downtown Show Low Chapel with a viewing from 8:30-9:45 A.M. Interment will immediately follow at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visitwww.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
