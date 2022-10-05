Cleone Solomon left this mortal existence peacefully resting in her home on September 30, 2022. Cleone was born October 18, 1939 to Virgil M. and Gerda Hendrickson Flake on Gerda’s 36th birthday.
Cleone was the sixth of eight children, and proud to grow up the sister of Evelyn, Dean, Dixie, Franklin L. (Jake), David, Jay Edward (Jed), and Steve Flake. The family was raised in Snowflake, Arizona as a cattle ranching family. As a child and teenager, Cleone preferred riding the range and working cattle to the more traditional role of helping her mother keep the home.
Her first love was horses, followed closely by music and sports. She had many favorite horses she worked the ranch with over the years. Horse races held locally during her teenage years often featured Cleone as one of the riders. She became known and sought after by horse owners bringing their horses from round about to run those races. Cleone also participated in rodeo as a barrel racer both locally and during her college years at both BYU and ASU. She never had the luxury of taking her own horse to college, but entered every event she could whenever she managed to borrow a horse.
Cleone also enjoyed playing basketball, but often complained that during her high school days the girls were only allowed to play half court. She possessed a mean hook shot and later used it to beat her boys in games of horse or around the world on the backyard basketball court.
Cleone graduated from Snowflake High School in 1957. It was there that she met her future husband, a "Taylor boy" by the name of Carvel Solomon. She remembered him as a pretty good person and athlete, and a few years after high school and Carvel’s missionary service they began dating and were married on June 16, 1961 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Their marriage was blessed with eight children, and they eventually settled in Snowflake where they were blessed to raise their family in Cleone’s childhood home on Main and 2nd North.
Cleone’s life stands as a hallmark of service to others both within and outside her family. She served faithfully in many formal church callings as a teacher, advisor, counselor, and president of Primaries, Young Women’s Groups, and the Relief Society. She and Carvel also greatly enjoyed serving as missionaries in 2003-2005 in the Tillsonburg area of the Canada Toronto West Mission.
She also served as a member and as president of the Snowflake Heritage Society. She played an integral role in initiating the “12 Days of Christmas,” which continues to be an annual event in the community. She played viola as an inaugural member of the White Mountain Symphony Orchestra and served many years as a member of the symphony guild. In short, she did much to develop, support, and preserve local heritage and the arts. Cleone and Carvel were recognized in recent years as “Community Builders” and honored as the Grand Marshals of the Snowflake Pioneer Days Parade.
Perhaps her most notable acts of service were the many years of care she provided to her Aunt Augusta Flake and her mother, Gerda, during their declining years. Cleone patiently, lovingly, and faithfully watched over and cared for both of them, setting the example of what she herself would need during these last few years of her own mortal life. In her service, Cleone was a true angel to many here on earth.
Cleone was preceded in death by her parents, six of her siblings, her granddaughter Taylor Kay Whetten, and her husband, Carvel. She is survived by her brother, Steve Flake, her children, Brad Solomon, Lori & Lendon Whetten, Rob Solomon, Kay & Rhonda Solomon, Nolan & Jodi Solomon, Sterling & Michelle Solomon, Joe Solomon, and Steve & Melissa Solomon. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kaitlyn, Jessica, AJ, Makenzie, Alec, Zach, Carter, Jackson, Ben, Kamaryn, Angeline, Joshua, Emma, Ethan, Dallin, Whitney, Jake and Henry, and her great-grandchildren KJ, Harmony, Liam, Junie, Jack, Maisy and Navy.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 8th, 2022 starting at 11 a.m. at the Snowflake Main Street Stake Center. Viewings will be held Friday, Oct. 7 from 6-8 p.m. and again Saturday prior to the funeral service from 10-10:45 a.m. at the same location. Interment will follow at the RV Mike Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
The family expresses gratitude to all who have contacted us to share condolences and special memories of our mother and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a trusted charitable organization, or better yet donating some of your time to a neighbor, family member, or friend in need. Special thank you to Lori, Sterling, Kay, their spouses and to all of our Meadowlark neighbors for helping us look out for Mom, especially during the past few months.
