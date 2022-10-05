Cleone Solomon left this mortal existence peacefully resting in her home on September 30, 2022. Cleone was born October 18, 1939 to Virgil M. and Gerda Hendrickson Flake on Gerda’s 36th birthday.

Cleone was the sixth of eight children, and proud to grow up the sister of Evelyn, Dean, Dixie, Franklin L. (Jake), David, Jay Edward (Jed), and Steve Flake. The family was raised in Snowflake, Arizona as a cattle ranching family. As a child and teenager, Cleone preferred riding the range and working cattle to the more traditional role of helping her mother keep the home.

