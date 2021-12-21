Clifford E. Bennett, Sr. was born in Portland, Or. on April 20, 1953 to Ervin and Ruth Bennett. Cliff passed away on Nov. 26, 2021 in Show Low. Cliff was the brother of Virgil Hiltenbrandt, and his sisters, Colleen Plotner, Joyce Fitzgerald, and Betty Schnell. He was preceded in death by a brother Frank, and 2 sisters, Lermania, and Ann. Cliff is survived by his loving wife Jan, and his children, Clifford Bennett, Jr., Katie Halverson, Jamie Berkebile, Heidi Drewry, Matthew Bennett and stepdaughter Heather Smith. He was a loving grandfather to 16 grandchildren and 3 ½ great grandchildren. Cliff started work as a truck driver for Puget Sound Truck Lines out of Seattle, Washington in 1976 and worked his way up to Vice-President of sales and operation until 2006. He left Puget Sound and worked for Associated Petroleum till 2007. They both retired to Show Low, Az, where Cliff decided he wanted to just work with people Safeway was his choice for 4 ½ years, where he was, as he put it “just a bag boy.” He quickly became one of the favorites of the customers and staff because of his friendly smile and teasing boyish ways, and the children loved him. Customers still remind me how much fun he was and how much they all miss him. When Cliff passed away, he had been working at Napa Auto. Cliff joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints, which was very important to him on October 27, 2017. Because of the virus, there will be no memorial, but if anyone wants to do something in Cliff’s name, he would have loved it if donations were made in his name. He will be forever in our hearts

