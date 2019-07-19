Long time resident of Dallas Texas, Clifford Osborn, 101, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Tucson. He was born Nov. 29, 1917 in Wichita, Kansas.
A graduate of Friends University in 1939, he then attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Mr. Osborn enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1941, where he participated in the campaigns on Guadalcanal and Tarawa Islands during World War II.
After the war, he settled in Dallas and spent the next 35 years in the investment and printing industries. Upon retirement, he made his home in Pinetop and Tucson.
Mr. Osborn's funeral service will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at East Lawn Palms Chapel, followed by entombment at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road in Tucson.
It was Mr. Osborn's wish that donations may be made to the Clifford Osborn Scholarship Fund at Friends University, 2100 University Street, Wichita, Kansas 67213-3397, or b accessing the website friends.edu/give. Once on the website, click "GIVE TO FRIENDS NOW," select "online giving donation," designate donation to Clifford J. Osborn Endowed Scholarship.
