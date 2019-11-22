Clifford Wolfe

Lakeside resident Clifford Lynn Wolfe died Nov. 2, 2019, at his home Nov. 2, 2019, after a battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 25, 1951 in Portland, Oregon.
He is survived by his children: Jennifer (Adam) Staley and Angela (Michael) Rogers; grandchildren: Nicole (Zeandra) Kurami, Zander Staley; Elizabeth, Tristan, Cole and Hayden Rogers; sisters Barbara Talbot, Patricia Ottinger, Lori Lashbrook, and Theola (Tedi) Flora; and mother Louise Wolfe.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wolfe, and his loving wife of 49 years, Danielle Wolfe (his sweet baboo).
He met the love of his life, Dani in 1969, at Bob's Big Boy in Phoenix. They were married Aug. 6, 1970. Soon after they moved to the White Mountains, where they raised their two daughters.
Wolfe spent many years running the hotel kitchen at Sunrise Ski Resort. He then partnered in the Hon-Dah Cafe, long before there was a casino on that spot. Later, he became a long-haul trucker using the CB handle, Wolfeman.
He loved the outdoors and was an avid skier and fisherman. He also enjoyed camping and hunting. He spent so much of his retirement outdoors that he nicknamed himself, "the walking man." In his later years, he would ride his bicycle from Show Low to Hon-dah. It was an activity that he refused to give up to the very end.
He was a free spirit with an unconventional sense of humor, always willing to enjoy any adventure with his family and friends. He was a dreamer and invested in many different ventures. He even owned an ice cream truck once. Mostly he just invested himself in the people that he loved.
Cliff loved his children and grandchildren. He loved them even more, when they left. He often spent his weekends watching his grandchildren at their sporting events.
Husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, he will be remembered dearly and forever missed by all who knew him.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later time.
