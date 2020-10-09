Clorinda Clark

Clorinda Mary Clark, 80, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 28, 2020 at home in St. Johns. She was born May 19, 1940 in Reserve, New Mexico, the daughter of Rutilio Romero and Tomasita Sarah Barerras Romero.
Mary resided the majority of her life in Reserve, New Mexico and neighboring communities. When she was no longer able to care for herself she moved to St. Johns.
Mary lived a full life and loved the outdoors. She loved to fish, hunt, hike, gather rocks and ride 4-wheelers and dirt bikes. She loved her flower gardens and could often be seen sitting on the porch swing listening to gospel music. She was an avid church member and looked forward to Sunday potlucks. She had a love for animals and owned many throughout her life.
Mary never met a stranger and was loved by many. She had a big heart and had many friends that she considered family. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her as family and friend.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph and a son, Bill.
Rosary will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Johns with a memorial Mass following at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck luncheon. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. (NM time) at the Reserve Community Center, Reserve, New Mexico, followed by a potluck luncheon.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Mary’s family, visit: www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
