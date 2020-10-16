Clyde Clark

Clyde Dale Clark died October 2, 2020, in his native Holbrook, AZ. He was 60 years old. Clyde was born November 28, 1959 to mother, Ella Mae Garrett Clark and father, Curtis Clark, Jr.
He lived in Holbrook most of his life and made many friends there. He also lived a few years in Glendale, AZ. Sharing the Lord's Gospel with anyone, Clyde was a faithful member of St. John's Missionary Baptist Church. He was a jack of all trades and could fix just about anything.
He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Clark, Jr.; two sisters: Hazel Clark (an infant) and Diane Anderson.
Clyde is survived by his mother, Ella Mae Clark of Surprise, AZ; siblings, Curtis Johnson of Phoenix, Betty (John) Winsley of Surprise, Lilley Bradley of Phoenix, Alfred Clark of Las Vegas, Nevada, Juanita Brewer, Anayai (Kenneth) Cooper, Curtis Clark, III, Tina Clark, Kevin Lee Clark, Patricia Clark; nephews, Gerald "Jay", Gary, Calvin, Curtis, Christopher, Michael, Emmanuel; and his niece, Tashula.
Pastor Randolph Hollingsworth will officiate the graveside service, beginning noon, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Holbrook Cemetery (northeast corner of Navajo and Iowa). With continuing efforts to protect the health and safety of others, face masks will be required for all attending the service and social distancing will be observed and practiced at the cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, or to sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
Arrangements are being cared for by Owens Livingston Mortuary - Holbrook Chapel.
