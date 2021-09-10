On August 31, 2021 the world lost Colby Hoffman. Colby was born October 24, 1984.
He spread smiles, with his rapping, dancing, fun movie nights and impeccable Dad impressions. He loved going to the gym, listening to music, shopping, spending time with family and, being Ghetto Santa. Colby took fashion cues from no one. His signature everyday look was straight fire: sports jerseys and more bling than Liberace.
Colby is survived by parents, Gail and Jerry; sister, Chelsey; brother, Jesse, and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
To send condolences or to read the full obituary please visit owenslivingstonmortuarywww.owenslivingstonmortuary.
