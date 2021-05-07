He was a soldier, son, brother, nephew, grandson, cousin, and friend.
Sgt. Colby Ruiz was born on September 8, 1998 in Eureka, California and departed this world on April 24, 2021 in Ft. Lewis, Washington.
Sgt. Ruiz will return home to be with his family one last time.
We will be honoring his life with a Vigil Service on May 7, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at 86 Sugarloaf Drive in Cedar Creek, AZ 85941.
The Funeral Service will take place at the Assembly of God Church in Cedar Creek, AZ on May 8, 2021 at 9:00 A.M.
Sgt. Ruiz will be joining his great grandparents and cousins at Morning Dove Cemetery following his service. On behalf of our family, we would like to open the invitation to all military veterans who have served our country to join as we give our final salute to Sgt. Ruiz. Thanks to all who come to support us as we honor his precious life. Our family is forever grateful and appreciative of the continued support and prayers.
