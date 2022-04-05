Confie LeSueur

Confie Marie LeSueur, 84, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at home in Springerville. She was born July 26, 1937 in Magdalena, New Mexico, the daughter of Juan C. Gabaldon and Perfeta Martinez.

Confie is survived by her daughters, Bernadette (Jerry) DeVerse, Natalie (Gary) Gulledge, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Calvin LeSueur.

Rosary will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.

