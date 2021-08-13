Connie Allison

Connie Jean Allison, 71, died July 30, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona. She was born on April 9, 1950, in Twin Falls, Idaho to, Norma Williamson and Don Dumas.
She is survived by children: Remy (James) Martin, Robert (Marie) Allison, Randy (Macarena) Allison, Ryan (Kellie) Allison, Julia (Cameron) Hazlett; mother, Norma Kunz; siblings: Ronnie Dumas, John Luker, Bonnie Byce, Lonnie Luker, Wendy Hefner, Nik Dumas; and 22 grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 9, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
