Connie Trautwein

Connie Lou Trautwein, 82, formerly of Show Low, and most recently Liberty, Missouri, was called home Oct. 19, 2019, to be with the Lord with her lifelong beloved friend, Helen Velasquez at her side. Connie was greeted in heaven by her parents Wayne and Fern Trautwein, Aunt Eunice Kerr, brother Terry Trautwein and sister Sharon Armstrong.
Connie was born March 19, 1937, in Clay Center, Kansas, to Wayne and Fern Trautwein.
Connie moved to Show Low in 1978, and from then to about 2000, she co-owned and operated the memorable Hub Liquor in Downtown Show Low. She was well known by her winning personality and positive influence to the community. Many of her achievements and contributions began with the Show Low Chamber of Commerce. She served as a board member of Show Low Main Street and continued her involvement and support in many of the Show Low Chamber and community functions until she and Helen moved to Missouri, in 2006.
Connie had a passion for pitching shoes and hosted a horseshoe tournament called "The Wayne Trautwein Tournament" in honor of her father.
She also had a love for bowling and was in a bowling league for many years. She was an active member of St. Rita's church in Show Low, and later a member of St. Mary's , in Pinetop . Connie enjoyed fun and laughter and was well known for her infectious laugh. If there was an opportunity for a prank, she was 100% committed to pulling it off. She was always there to help those in need and admired by all that knew her. Connie, you will not be forgotten, and if you had something to say to your family and friends, you would say, "Enjoy life, it's too short, so love one another and keep on laughing..." .
She not only leaves behind her beloved friend, Helen Velasquez and nephew/niece Gary and Kelly Poole, but bountiful moments and memories for us to laugh about for our lifetime.
A high mass ceremony with rosary prayer service to be held Saturday October 26th at the Saint Charles Borromeo Parish in Kansas City, Missouri. You may express support or send condolence cards to: Helen Velasquez, c/o Lady of Mercy Country Home, 2115 Maturana Drive, Liberty, MO 64068-9469, or visit her online memorial guest book at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/gladstone-mo
The Newcomers White Chapel Funeral Home & Cemetery in Gladstone, MO handled her arrangements.
