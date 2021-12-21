Constance Scott

Constance (Connie) Jean Scott went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2021. Constance was born in Buﬀalo, NY, on September 19,1936 to Rosalyn Alpha Garnett and Willard James Holder. She was the oldest of ﬁve children: James Holder (deceased 10/22/2021), Judith Ann Hemphill (deceased 1/3/94), Frank Joseph Holder, and Herbert E. Holder, Ph.D.
Constance attended East High School/Hutchison Central High School in Buﬀalo, NY and graduated in 1954 with a degree in Business. She also earned a degree in Accounting from the International Correspondence School in Chicago, IL. In 1976-1980 Constance took ministerial, Native American, and family and individual counseling courses at Methodist Church, Olean, NY. During the 1980’s, Constance attended Empire State College in Buﬀalo, NY. It was there that she studied Gerontology and Psychology.
During 1952-58, Constance worked at Buﬀalo General Hospital as a Dietary Assistant. In 1961-1970, she was a secretary for the 12th Ward Buﬀalo, New York Supervisor and Salem United Church of Christ. Constance was an executive secretary at Fruit Belt Day Care Center and Darmich Builders. She spent ten years as an auditor at Merchants Mutual Insurance Company, in addition to being a business manager at the Buﬀalo YWCA and African Cultural Center. From 1970-1980, Constance worked at Sears Service Center where she helped set up the ﬁrst computer system for the district. She also worked in the Home Health Care ﬁeld taking care of the elderly and disabled during 1980-2005.
Upon moving to Richmond, VA, Constance continued in home health care and worked at Tuckahoe Library as a library associate. In 2005, she moved to Eagar, AZ to be closer to her family. During her lifetime in Arizona, Constance worked at Aires, Teddy Bear Haven Day Care, and Best Western.
Constance enjoyed helping others. She volunteered to help the elderly, war veterans, community activists, and special needs individuals of all ages, and she assisted in school and church activities. Constance continued the family tradition of working and volunteering at Cradle Beach Camp in Angola, NY, where family members spent many joyful summers with people from a variety of backgrounds.
Constance had a passion for studying religion, the Civil War, minority groups, psychology, counseling, genealogy, Native American Culture, archeology, and anthropology. Her hobbies included hand sewing, embroidery, water aerobics, all sports, singing, and family history. She declared that her greatest achievement was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
On June 30,1956, Constance married Clarence Scott. Together they had three children. She is survived by her daughters Karen Elizabeth Scott, Kathleen Ann Scott-Rugg, and Nyla Venette Carlisle; Sons-in-Law Raymond Rugg and Paul Carlisle; grandchildren James Kenneth Scott, Alexis Groody (husband John Groody), Royal Rugg, Maya Rugg, Kelly Griego (husband Jesus Griego; great-grandchildren Scotty Groody, Elan Griego and Olive Griego; and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Constance was known by many, young and old, as “Grandma.” She shared her love and faith with everyone that she came in contact with, be it friend or “stranger.”
A Celebration of Life will be held at Community Presbyterian Church, 41 N. Supai Street, Springerville, AZ 85938 at 11:00am on January 8, 2022, followed by a thirty minute time for fellowship on site. The celebration can be viewed live via the web. Please send your email address to Nyla Carlisle at
“nscott01@mail.com" for viewing information
