Cora Genieveve Cooley-Greyeyes, 89, died on Dec. 3, 2020, in Farmington, New Mexico.
She was born on Sept. 23,1931, in Cibecue and had lived in Farmington for one year and was retired.
She is survived by her husband, Dave Greyeyes; a daughter, Sandra Greyeyes and sons Frederick Greyeyes and Steve Greyeyes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vera (Dehose) and Bert Cooley; a daughter, Marilyn Greyeyes; a sister, Daisy Gooday; and brothers Danny Purcell and Charles Gooday.
A memorial service was held on Dec. 21 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home in Phoenix.
A burial service for immediate family only will be held on Dec. 22 at Sunnyside Cemetery in Cibecue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.