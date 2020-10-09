Coralie Ann Lee passed away on October 2, 2020, in Heber, Arizona. Coralie was born to Jim and Monita Drake on September 25, 1938 in Angels Camp, California.
She graduated from Castlemont High School. Coralie married Sid H. Lee on September 21, 1957. Together they had three children; Donald (deceased), Bradley and Kathleen (deceased). They lived in Heber since 1978. They also lived in South Lake Tahoe for several years.
Coralie is survived by Sid H. Lee and James Bradley Lee, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Donald Lee and Kathleen Lee.
Arrangements handled by Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor. To share condolences with the family, visit: silvercreekmortuary.net.
