Corey Apodaca

Corey Patrick Apodaca was taken home to heaven, June 4, after a tragic accident involving a wrong way driver. Corey was born to Frank Patrick Apodaca and Doris Ann Farmer (Gerwitz), and raised in Holbrook.
Corey's greatest love was his family and was an amazing father who fought hard to keep his family together. He will mostly be missed by his sons, Little Corey and Kase, but we all will treasure the many great memories Corey gave us. He loved spending time with his boys and especially shooting guns and camping out with Little Corey. Some of his other many favorite things were hunting with his Dad, Grandma Deb and Grandpa Frank and being out in the woods. He loved looking for petrified wood and spent countless hours hand polishing his treasures revealing their true beauty. He loved going target shooting with John and hanging out when times were rough... He loved making everyone laugh and was always quick to smile regardless of circumstances.
Corey leaves behind his wife of 10 years, Shaina Apodaca, his two sons Corey Michael Butterfield Apodaca and Kase Mason Wayne Apodaca; His father, Frank Patrick Apodaca, and stepmom, Stacey; brothers, Frankie Jr., and Tryston Apodaca, and sister, Whitney Apodaca; his mother, Doris Gerwitz, and stepdad, John; brothers, Doug Gerwitz, Walter Gerwitz, and sister, Cristine Gerwitz; his grandpa, Frank N. Saiz, his great-grandpa, Frank "Crazy Horse" Apodaca; auntie, Paula Apodaca, grandma, Deni, grandpa, Dave, and grandma, Eva, grandpa, Walter C. Farmer, grandma, Quintena Jo Farmer, grandma, Evelyn Gerwitz, grandma, Argie Butterfield, cousin, Sabre Butterfield, Michelle Butterfield; uncles, Tolley Farmer, Walt Farmer, Greg Farmer, Ronald Farmer, Jeffrey Farmer, Jim Farmer; Cousin, Jake Farmer, Aunt Mary and Uncle Joey Martinez, and many other relatives that dearly loved Corey and many brothers and sisters by choice.
Waiting in Heaven with Corey are his grandma, Deborah Saiz, grandpa, Michael Wayne Butterfield, great-grandma, Betty Apodaca, cousin Douglas Wilkison, and auntie, Ellen Farmer.
In honor of Corey, we would like to invite all his family, friends and the community for a celebration of his life to support his family in this difficult time. Especially in support of Little Corey, his son who cannot be with us at this time due to the critical injuries he sustained in the accident.We would like for him to know the depth of love everyone has for his Dad.
The celebration will take place at the Holbrook Elks Lodge, June 20, from noon to 4 p.m.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements.
To share condolences with the Apodaca family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
