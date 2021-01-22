Corwin Hulsey

Corwin Buford Hulsey, 69, passed away at his home on the Hulsey Ranch, north of Luna, New Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. He was born in Silver City, New Mexico, Dec. 1, 1951 to Buford Bailey Hulsey and Evelyn Reynolds, of Luna.
Corwin worked as a logger, rancher, big game outfitter and served as Catron County Sheriff from 1981-1985.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Hulsey and their children, Audrey McQueen, Boyd (Jamie) Hulsey, Crystal (William) McKinney, Dalon (Tandy) Hulsey, Elden (LaRae) Hulsey, siblings, Gary (Inez) Hulsey, Eloise Wisdom, Steven (Barbara) Hulsey, Kay (Mike) Scott, Richard (Elaine) Hulsey and 20 grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Eagar Stake Center, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will follow the services at 1 p.m. at the Luna, New Mexico Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Corwin’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
