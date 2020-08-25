Cory Beringer passed away on Aug. 18, 2020 in Lakeside, Arizona. He was born on Sept. 28, 1968 to James Beringer and Patricia Beringer in Menomonee, Wisconsin.
Cory is survived by his brother, Craig and Kathy Beringer of Butler, Wisconsin; sisters, Tracy and Bob Genrick of Jackson, Wisconsin and Teri & Rick Rouse of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; mother, Pat Beringer of Butler, Wisconsin and father, James Beringer of Lakeside, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop.
If you wish to share condolences with the Beringer Family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.