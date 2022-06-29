Born June 2, 1959 to Sheryl (Louder) Spidell and Leon in Mountain Home, Idaho. Passed away June 19, 2022 due to heart failure.
In 1964 James Doan married Sheryl and adopted her four children as his own.
Cory spent the first 16 years of his life in Elmore County, Idaho. His favorite childhood activities were weekly outings fishing for Kokanee, hunting whatever was in season and working on cars and gadgets with Grandpa Leo Louder.
At age 16 the family moved to Pierce, Idaho, where Cory enjoyed the outdoors while hunting, fishing and building strong friendships. He began his lifelong love of woodworking in shop, creating exquisite multi-wood cutting boards and gun cabinets for family members. Cory graduated from Timberline High School in 1977.
One week after graduation Cory moved to Lakeside, Arizona to begin his beloved cabinet-making, woodworking/home construction way of life. His Uncle Bob was building a log house and he helped finish it. In the process, he learned to work with Formica and hang doors. He then went to work for Mike Hollerman in his cabinet shop for several years. When Mike closed his shop, Cory went to work for Bickerton Construction in 1983. Cory was an excellent carpenter and built many custom projects for 32 years. In 2018 he switched gears and went to work at Christopher’s Gardens, at first doing many handyman type jobs because he was so versatile, then working into one of the most critical but unsung jobs at a nursery … watering. He took this position to heart and the crew loved working with him.
The White Mountains provided Cory with all facets of outdoor life: Hunting javelina, deer, antelope, bear and elk in season. He remained in the White Mountains for 45 years.
Cory is survived by his mother, Sheryl Doan, sister Lezlie Doan Krysl (Owen) of Wyoming, and brother Mike Doan of Pierce, Idaho; two nieces, one nephew, plus the most supportive Doan extended family for the Pinetop-Lakeside area of Arizona.
Preceded in death by father James Doan, brother Steve Doan; uncles Bob Doan, Dal Doan, Vern & Peggy Spidell; cousins Bruce, Keith, and Wendy, and birth father Leon Spidell.
A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.
Cory was an even-tempered, easygoing guy, and very conscientious. Cory was well respected and loved by many in our community.
