Courtney Graham

Courtney Lynn Graham, 29, of Mesa, died unexpectedly during the early morning hours Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born March 8, 1990, at Navapache Regional Medical Center in Show Low, to Randy and Bonnie (Smith) Graham.
Courtney grew up in Pinetop-Lakeside, where she attended kindergarten thru her senior year graduating in 2008 from Blue Ridge High School. She then moved to the valley in the fall of 2008 and attended Turning Point Beauty College graduating from there in 2009.
Courtney was known for her infectious smile and outgoing personality, those who knew her were blessed by her kindness and willing to help in any way she could. Five years ago, Courtney was blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Rozlynn. Courtney was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend who will be deeply missed.
Courtney is survived by her daughter, Rozlynn Graham and her dad Emmitt Henderson IV; father Randy Graham; sisters: Paige Graham and Shianne Graham; grandparents: Beatrice K. Graham of Florence, Doris McHugh of Coolidge, Ken and Jaquie Smith of Cottonwood as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Graham; great-grandmother Inez Graham; grandfathers Frank Graham, Jr. and Chuck McHugh.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the High Country Church of Christ, 3201 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, Arizona. Concluding services and Inurnment will be in the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, or to sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
