Cowen Hamblin

Cowen Lee Hamblin, 65, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in Phoenix. He was born Nov. 3, 1955 in Springerville, the son of Douglas Dale Hamblin and Colleen Gibbons.
Cowen was born in the White Mountains where he discovered his love for hunting, camping and fishing. He loved spending time with friends and family teaching them exactly how to do the things he loved, but above all he loved serving others. He loved his time coaching youth sports, especially basketball. Every player he coached was better for the influence he had on their lives. His love for his players was always felt even through his teasing ways.
He spent countless hours organizing and putting on benefits to help those in need and enjoyed this so much. His greatest joy came later in life with his grandkids. He loved teaching them all of the things he loved and sharing those experiences with them.
Cowen is survived by his wife, Wendy Hamblin, Eagar; sons, Lee (Shana) Hamblin, Eagar; Shane (Jessica) Hamblin, Eagar; daughters, Amber (Brad) Baca, Eagar; Megan (Kellin) Walker, Rexburg, Idaho; step-children, Rock Crowther, Eagar; Danika Crowther, Eagar; brothers, Eddie Hamblin, Steven Hamblin, Brock Hamblin, sisters, Shanna Denault, Dawn Hamblin, Robin Coleman and 24 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, George Pena, step-son, Rory Finch and best friend, Kelvin Walker.
Funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Eagar Stake Center. Interment followed the funeral services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Cowen’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
