Coy Gillespie

Coy Gillespie

Coy Gillespie, 72, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 in Springerville. He was born November 20, 1948 in Springerville, the son of Leone Penrod Gillespie and Nellie Rothlisberger.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Vernon Cemetery.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Coy’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.