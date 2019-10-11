Cristobal Policarpio Candelaria
Cristobal Policarpio Candelaria passed at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Criss was born Aug. 10, 1933, in Quemado, New Mexico, August 10, 1933 to Marian and Cristobal Candelaria. He was raised in Concho and Springerville and was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church all his life.
Criss completed elementary and secondary school in Round Valley and a year each at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque and St. John University in Minnesota. Criss served in the Korean War from 1953 to 1955 and on call in the army reserve for eight years. He was a private first class and served as an infantry operations and intelligence specialist. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.
Criss was the building maintenance supervisor at the U.S. Postal Service building in Springerville for 32 years; staying on as a contractor after retirement to maintain the Post Office boiler and heating system. He was a trained meat cutter and had a special knack and fondness for pruning trees; both skills he used to supplement his family’s income. He owned and ran a ranch in Concho, renting part of the property, raising cattle and maintaining an orchard to further support his family. As a rancher, he was extraordinarily conscientious about reducing soil erosion and increasing water use efficiency through his conservation methods and was recognized as cooperator of the year for those efforts in 1991 by the Apache Natural Resource Conservation District. He served as an advisor and district board member for the Soil Conservation Service for many years.
Criss is survived by his wife, Irene Castillo Candelaria, five children: Criss E. (Tracy) Candelaria, John Candelaria (Terry Lenhart), Jeanette Candelaria (Chris Claborne), Debbie Candelaria (Kim Nelson), Elaine (Mark) Shuck; two sisters, Eugenia Candelaria, Lydia Vigil; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and his dog, Daisy.
His absence will leave a gaping hole in our hearts.
A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Springerville. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, also at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow the funeral mass at the Springerville Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Criss’ family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
