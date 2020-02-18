Cruz Mae Hrometz died Feb. 12, 2020, in Snowflake, after a short illness. She was born May 3, 1939, in Tucson, to William and Ramona Drow. Mae attended Tucson High School. After high school, she worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as a nurse’s aid until she married her husband, Brent Aug. 14, 1965.
She moved to San Manuel, to be with her husband, Brent, who worked for the copper company there. In 1985, she and Brent bought a home in Tucson and Brent commuted to work. In 2015, she moved to a home with Brent near White Mountain Lake.
Mae had nine older brothers and sisters and one younger brother and sister. She is survived by her husband, Brent. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ramona, and most of her brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Silver Creek Mortuary Chapel in Taylor, followed by a christian burial at 5 p.m. at Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery also in Taylor.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements. To share condolences with the Hrometz family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
