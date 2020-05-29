Cruz Milligan

Cruz Baca Milligan, 83, passed away Friday, May 22, in Springerville. She was born December 21, 1936 in St. Johns, the daughter of Patricio Chavez Baca and Elisaria Saiz Baca.
Cruzie loved life and loved people. She was kind to everyone and was there for everyone. She loved to cook for everyone and enjoyed company.
She married Edward Milligan on April 4, 1953 and worked as a Chiropractic Assistant. She was very social and always on the go. She was kind and loving and always there for her family and friends. She will surely be missed by everyone.
Cruzie is survived by her brothers, Johnny Baca, Pat Baca, sisters, Margaret Baca, Sophie Pena and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edward J. Milligan, brothers, Ernest Baca, Fidel Baca, Tony Baca, Roxy Rodriguez, Leroy Baca, Frank Baca, Frankie Baca and sister, Julia Perez.
A viewing will be held Friday, May 29, from 6 -8 p.m. at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar. Rosary will be held Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Springerville, with a Funeral Mass following at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass at the Springerville Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Cruzie’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
