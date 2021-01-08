Crystal Guffey

Crystal Lynn Guffey, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 28, 2020 in Show Low, Arizona. She was born Sept. 9, 1970, in Phoenix, Arizona to James and Alicia Spaulding.
Crystal was a lifelong resident of Arizona's White Mountains. She had a true passion for giving to others. She made sure people knew they were thought of, especially in their times of hardships. Crystal loved all creatures, great and small, that came into her life. She embraced a simple, sustainable, lifestyle, with a true love for cooking and preserving foods, and always eager to share her most recent achievements.
Crystal is preceded in death by her mother, Alicia Spaulding, and her granny, Syble Pauline McSpadden.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Scott Guffey, father, James Spaulding, sister, Shannon Spaulding, two brothers, six children, four grandchildren, two in-law parents, four in-law siblings, and a full family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and so many friends.
Graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the family cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To share memories of Crystal, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
