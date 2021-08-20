Curry Jones

Curry Clarke Jones died Thursday, August 12, 2021 in Snowflake, Arizona of natural causes. He was 68 years old. Clarke was born February 11, 1953, in Mesa, Arizona to the late Curry Woodrow and Dorothy Ellen (Reed) Jones.
Clarke started his life on his Grandparents Jones' ranch east of Holbrook. In the late '50s, the family moved to Springerville, Arizona, where they made many friends. Clarke started 1st grade there. Then, in 1960, "we moved to Snowflake to the Tom Reed Ranch." He started in the 2nd grade there and was a member of Snowflake Union High School's Class of '71. He attended one year of community college in Mesa.
He went to work for Burns Construction from Las Cruces, NM at Big Lake. On October 6, 1975, Clarke went to work for the town of Snowflake where he held many positions. In May of 2011, he retired after 37-1/2 years of service. He was a member of the Holbrook Elks Lodge #2450 as well as the Arizona Cattle Growers Association and served on the Navajo County Fair Board. He enjoyed going to the horse races in Holbrook and St. Johns. Clarke loved going to El Rancho Mexican Restaurant in Holbrook to meet up with friends. Clarke is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Thomas.
The funeral service will begin 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the United Methodist Church, 118 W. Arizona Street in Holbrook, where the visitation will begin 30 minutes prior. The burial will follow at the Snowflake Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Holbrook Elks Lodge, 714 Elkdom Avenue, Holbrook, AZ 86025, or to your favorite charity, have been suggested by his family.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
