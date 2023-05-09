Curtis Wayne Garvin 57, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home in Aripine, Arizona. He was born on August 3, 1965 in Tucumcari, New Mexico to David and JoAnne Garvin.
He was the second born of three children. In his younger years, he was in both 4-H and FFA, where he raised grand champion market hogs at the Curry County Fair. While in high school he played sports and was named the best defensive basketball player of the year for the state of New Mexico.
Curtis was a carpenter, painter, plumber and many other things. He loved God and would tell anyone about him! He loved his parents, kids and grandkids. He had an unwavering love of the truth and stuck by what he believed, no matter what the cost. He had a passion for competition! He could spot “road” treasure from a mile away. He was a prankster that loved jokes and having fun. He would often come up with short funny phrases and quoted movies, “No soup for you!” He was an avid story teller.
Curtis was known for his willingness to help those in need. When strangers met him they knew that they had a friend. Curtis was known to motivate others to go the extra mile and could push you beyond your limits. He knew how to take a punch and how to give one. He was a kind and loving son, brother, father and husband and was a courageous defender of those he loved.
Curtis is preceded in death by his granddad Adron Thomas Locklear, grandmother Wanda Huntley, granddad Hughie Roberts, grandmother Goldie Wood, and grandfather Gerald Garvin. Curtis will be greatly missed but we know he is with Jesus forever in the glories of heaven. Amen!
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday May 13, 2023 at the Tall Timbers Park in Overgaard, Arizona at 1:30 p.m.
