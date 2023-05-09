Curtis Wayne Garvin 57, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home in Aripine, Arizona. He was born on August 3, 1965 in Tucumcari, New Mexico to David and JoAnne Garvin.

He was the second born of three children. In his younger years, he was in both 4-H and FFA, where he raised grand champion market hogs at the Curry County Fair. While in high school he played sports and was named the best defensive basketball player of the year for the state of New Mexico.

