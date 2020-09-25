Curtis Vigil

Curtis J. Vigil born on September 21, 1979 entered into rest on September 16, 2020.
His survivors include his wife, Vannessa K. Vigil; sons, Wesley, Damion, Tyler and Wade Vigil; his brothers, Leandro, Tyrone and Farrell Young; uncles, Bruce Vigil, Keith, Ivor Jr. and Burt Young; aunts, Beverly Tuvequaftewa and Ina and Cordy Young; step-son, Darius Tortice; step-daughter, Angie Tortice; 3 nephews; 4 nieces; grandson, Keanu Manuel and Goddaughter, Kameron Ethelbah.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leander Young; mother, Rebecca Vigil; sister, Maureen Vigil and grandparents, Josephine and Albert Vigil and Ruby and Ivor Young, Sr.
Curtis lived on the White Mountain Apache Reservation for 15 years. He is originally from the San Illdefonso Pueblo in New Mexico. His passions in life were being out in the mountains. He was a hard worker. He previously worked for Quality 1st Roofing and Jackson Roofing but his heart was a true logger with Canyon Creek Logging and TriStar Logging as well as Holl Logging.
He lived life to the fullest and loved his family and children as well as all those friends he made for a brief moment. He was the type to always help anyone in need. In the end he made his peace with the Lord and celebrated his 1st birthday in Heaven.
A viewing was held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary — White Mountain Chapel after which his body was transported back to his home in New Mexico to his final resting place.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
