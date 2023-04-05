Cynthia Ray Christensen passed away March 30, 2023 at the age 66, in Snowflake, Arizona. She was born January 16th, 1957 in Mesa, Arizona to Kendall Jack Ray and Stanlee Ann Winsor Ray. She married Scott Hatch Christensen in the Mesa Arizona Temple on February 25th, 1978.
Cindy was a very unique and special person who made everyone feel loved. She had a contagious laugh that could be heard wherever she went. She was known for her hugs not only to friends but anyone who crossed her path. Even though she struggled most of her life with health complications, no one would suspect because she was always happy, energized, and optimistic. All she ever wanted to be was a mom and grandma, and she excelled at that. Her home radiated love and inclusion. She emulated the Savior through her love and service to others even at the end of her struggles with ALS. Her granddaughters shared a story of when they spent the night with her. That morning they went to pick up donuts and were walking to the car when grandma spotted a large family that looked like they had come on to hard times. She walked straight to their window and offered them their donuts. It brought tears to the family's eyes and of course she hugged them. While walking away her granddaughter asked, “What about us?” and she responded, “I guess we will go back in and get some more.” We will miss her example of Christlike love.
Cindy is survived by her husband Scott and their seven children: Clarice, Heston, Jacob, Kirk, Kendra, Chris, and Caitlin and their spouses, as well as their 17 grandchildren with one on the way.
She is preceded in death by her parents and grandson Marley Ray Powers. We know that she is having a special reunion with her sweet grandson, parents, and grandparents.
Her funeral services will be held Saturday April, 8th at the Snowflake Centennial Stake Center, located at 175 W Ninth South St. Snowflake, Arizona at 11 a.m. The viewing will be held prior to that, beginning at 10 a.m. The burial will be held Monday, April 10th, at the Mesa, Arizona Cemetery located at 1212 N Center St., Mesa, Arizona.
