Cynthia "Cindy" Carroll was a wonderful caring Grandmother, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Auntie, Cousin and Friend. Cindy Carroll was born September 11, 1964 to Veda Carroll and Murphy Carroll in McNary Arizona. She passed away April 24th, 2021 in Show Low Arizona.
She is survived by her seven children, Martinez, Dina, Keisha, Kristy, Cecelia, Tia and Kolbe. Cindy had 10 grandchildren,10 siblings and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cindy was known for her willingness to help others and for taking care of her family and friends. Cindy loved to dance, was known for her unique style of shooting a basketball and was an Arizona Cardinal super fan. She made an impression on everyone she met and will be greatly missed.
Services for Cindy were held April 29th in McNary Arizona at the McNary School gym with internment at the Whispering Pines Cemetery in McNary Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
